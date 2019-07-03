NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at a market in Madison.
Investigators are gathering clues at the Star Market on East Old Hickory Boulevard.
Officers responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to the call.
There's no word yet on the extent of the victim's injuries.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.