DECATUR CO., TN (WSMV) – Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies charged two women Wednesday after finding two children amongst an active drug scene.
Officials said via Facebook officers obtained a state search warrant to be served at 869 Patterson Town Lane, Decaturville, TN, regarding the investigation into Samantha Sue Lee.
Authorities said Lee had previously been indicted by the Decatur County Grand Jury in May of 2021 and was currently out on bond for drug-related charges.
When the investigators entered the residence, the post said they saw Lee sitting in a recliner and another woman sitting on the couch in the living room area. Lee and the second female, who officials have identified as Trista Lee of Linden, TN, were in the middle of a drug transaction, officials went on to say in the post.
According to the post, besides the drugs in the living room, officers found that there was also an 8-year-old child and a nine-month-old infant who were within feet of the drug transaction.
Both Samantha Lee and Trista Lee were taken into custody without incident, officers reported. As a result of the search warrant, the following evidence was recovered:
- 28.8 grams of methamphetamine bagged for resale
- 98.67 grams of marijuana bagged for resale
- 3 digital scales
- 8 pipes used for consuming illegal narcotics
- 4 plastic straws used for snorting illegal narcotics
- several used and unused syringes
- 2 homemade bongs
- several hundred plastic bags
- over $1,900.00 in cash
Authorities said in the Facebook post that Samantha Lee now faces several drug distribution-related charges and charges related to the children. Trista Lee was charged with simple possession of schedule 2 and released on a $1,000 bond.
