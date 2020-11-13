RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Commuters in Rutherford County will see slower traffic today as officers enforce the “Move Over” law.

They will be looking for driving violations like texting, holding your phone while driving and not wearing your seatbelt.

They are also encouraging drivers to move over or slow down when they see emergency vehicles.

Some problem spots they are keying in on are Interstate 24 and Highway 41 South in Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will be around Joe B. Jackson Parkway at exit 84 and Waldron Road at exit 64 between 8:30 and 11:30 Friday morning, while Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police will focus on Highway 41.

Officers are calling this “Operation Move Over/Hazardous Moving Rutherford” as part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.