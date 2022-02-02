NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville and TITANS detectives arrested three teens Tuesday after committing a crime spree throughout Nashville.
According to the report, police recovered six pistols, three of which were stolen, and four stolen vehicles. Officials have not released the identities of the teens. An MNPD helicopter and Madison Precinct officers also aided in the arrests.
Officials said that on Monday, Cheatham County authorities requested assistance from the TITANS team to identify persons responsible for recent vehicle theft and burglaries. The investigation led officials to identify three teenagers, ages 17, 16, and 15. The report said the same teens were also identified as suspects in auto burglaries in the Central and Midtown Hills Precincts earlier this week, which resulted in four guns being stolen.
Authorities said during the response to the auto burglaries in progress at the Royal Arms Apartments on Richard Jones Road just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer’s car was intentionally rammed by the suspects as they fled.
Tuesday afternoon, detectives confirmed the three teens were inside a stolen Kia SUV on South 6th Street, which was stolen earlier in the week, officials said. As the Kia began to move, it was surveilled from the air by an MNPD helicopter. The Kia traveled further into East Nashville and stopped near Riverside Drive & Cahal Avenue.
According to the police report, the teens abandoned the Kia at that location and got into a Ford Fusion stolen in Ashland City on Jan. 25th. They then drove the Fusion to 3301 Creekwood Drive, abandoned the Fusion, and got into a Nissan Maxima that was stolen on Jan. 24th from a South Nashville apartment complex, officials said.
The teens then drove the Maxima to 585 Hickory Hills Boulevard, where the 15-year-old lives. Authorities said that is when the 15-year-old got out while the other two teens traveled on and crashed the Maxima on Hickory Hills Boulevard.
Officials said the two teens then ran from the wrecked Maxima. TITANS detectives quickly apprehended the 16-year-old after a foot chase.
The 17-year-old entered a construction site, found a Ford F-250 pickup truck with the keys inside, and fled, ramming an unoccupied police car in the process, said the report. The MNPD helicopter kept an eye on the truck until it crashed near S. Graycroft Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Officers said the 17-year-old abandoned the truck and attempted to carjack two citizens who were stopped in traffic. He was unsuccessful and was soon apprehended by Madison Precinct officers.
Juvenile Court staff joined TITANS detectives at the 15-year-old’s apartment and arrested him. The execution of a search warrant on his apartment resulted in the recovery of three pistols, two of which were stolen in Nashville, several lights that can be mounted on guns, red dot sights, numerous extended magazines, and approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, said detectives.
Officers later found three additional guns in the crashed Nissan Maxima, one of which had been stolen.
Officials said the 17-year-old received a total of 42 charges, including counts of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, and leaving the scene of crashes.
The 16-year-old is facing eight charges, including counts of unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft, and evading arrest, said, officials.
Authorities said the 15-year-old is facing six charges, including a count of unlawful gun possession, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three teens are expected to appear in Juvenile Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.