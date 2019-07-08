Daniel Hartford taken into custody

Daniel Hartford taken into custody

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 69-year-old man who was allegedly naked and pleasuring himself on Broadway Sunday night was taken into custody by Metro Police. 

Officials say officers responded to 1st Avenue North and Broadway and found the suspect, Daniel Hartford, passed out naked in front of a doorway. Medics reportedly tried to wake him up when he became aggressive towards them.

According to police, Hartford smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He also told authorities he had two six packs of beer to drink.

He is charged with public intoxication and public indecency. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.