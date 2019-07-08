NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 69-year-old man who was allegedly naked and pleasuring himself on Broadway Sunday night was taken into custody by Metro Police.
Officials say officers responded to 1st Avenue North and Broadway and found the suspect, Daniel Hartford, passed out naked in front of a doorway. Medics reportedly tried to wake him up when he became aggressive towards them.
According to police, Hartford smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He also told authorities he had two six packs of beer to drink.
He is charged with public intoxication and public indecency.
