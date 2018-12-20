A Metro Police officer was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with minor injuries following an accident on Dickerson Pike.
The incident occurred around noon on Dickerson Pike between Old Hickory Blvd and Hunters Lane. Officials say officers were on scene responding to a separate crash when a driver rear-ended one of the police cruisers.
The injured officer has not been identified.
It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing charges.
