COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A woman is recovering at Maury Regional Medical Center after being shot by a Columbia police officer earlier Saturday morning.
Police say it started when the officer saw a woman dragging a man with a vehicle on Hatcher Lane. The officer fired his service weapon, hitting the female at least one time. She has non-life threatening injuries.
The male that was being dragged by the vehicle was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The TBI will be investigating the officer's actions, as is usual with any police involved shooting.
