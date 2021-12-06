GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after one of their officer's shot and injured a man Monday afternoon on Dickerson Pike. Officials say Officer Byron Boelter, who is an SRO at nearby Hunters Lane High School, was leaving the school when he came upon a crash on Dickerson Pike.
As Officer Boelter approached a blue Chevrolet Camero that was involved in the crash, police say the driver, 20-year-old Rod Reed reached for a gun that was on the dashboard. That is when officials say Officer Boelter shot the Reed in the leg. Police say Reed is at Vanderbilt in stable condition.
Police say Reed was driving a Blue Camero at a high rate of speed when struck a Black Nissan. The Nissan had a mother and daughter riding in it.
The TBI confirms they are now investigating the shooting. Metro Police released a photo of the gun believed to have been reached for by Reed.
