MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are sharing footage that stresses the importance of following the "Move Over" law.
Two Mt. Juliet officers were on the side of the interstate helping a woman with a flat tire on Tuesday night when they recorded footage using a body camera showing cars speeding by in the lane right next to them.
If you see law enforcement or other emergency personnel on the side of the road, move to another lane out of their way.
Officer Wiley & Community Service Officer Frankich helped a motorist this evening after she struck an unknown object on the Interstate, which caused her tire to deflate. A @BodyWorn camera captured their efforts and highlights the importance of the Move Over law. pic.twitter.com/fCgtNMUVoN— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 13, 2019
