NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Heavy emergency personnel triggers a road closure on I-65 at MM 95 in Davidson County.
This exit is the Vietnam Veterans ramp onto I-65 S.
Currently, the area is not expected to open back up until 11 p.m.
Hendersonville Police confirm to News4 that one of their police officers has died in this incident.
A News4 viewer who tells us he saw the incident, saw the officer chase someone on foot across the interstate, and the officer was hit and killed by a van.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and Hendersonville Police will hold a press conference after 11:00PM, and News4 will carry that live on-air and in the News4 app.
We're working to develop additional details, and will provide updates as they come in.
