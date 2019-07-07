NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson will be laid to rest on Monday. Anderson died after police said a teen driver fleeing officers crashed into his patrol car.
On Sunday, final preparations were underway at Cornerstone Church. A Metro patrol car with balloons sat on a stage.
"This is a place that brings healing in the hurting moments," Lead Pastor Galen Davis of Cornerstone Church said.
Anderson was killed in the early morning hours of July 4th near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive by Nissan Stadium. A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with his death.
"When they see this moment, the value of a life, how quickly it can be taken away because of a wrong decision," Davis said.
The 28 year old was a four-year veteran at the central precinct. He also had an 18-month-old son.
The church has helped the law enforcement community heal in the past. In 2017, Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.
"It's sad that when we work together it has to be under the premise of grief, but the fact that they would call us and the fact that we can have the ability to facilitate is an honor," Davis said.
Davis knows all is being done to remember a man who touched the lives of many.
"My prayer is that when people walk away, they go 'wow, I want when I get done with my life or should something happen too soon that they look at that and go what will people honor my life at that level because I lived at that level of servanthood,'" Davis said.
Citizens who would like to offer their respects to Officer John Anderson may attend the visitation, the memorial service, or line a procession route before or after Monday's service.
Officer Anderson's remains will be escorted by Metro Police officers from Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike South, to Cornerstone Church, 726 W. Old Hickory Boulevard, at 8 a.m. Monday.
The escort will travel from the funeral home to Due West Avenue, to S. Graycroft Avenue, to Old Hickory Boulevard, and then to the church.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Following the service, Officer Anderson's remains will be escorted back to Spring Hill Funeral Home.
The escort will travel on Old Hickory Boulevard to Gallatin Pike, turn right on Gallatin Pike, and then to the funeral home.
