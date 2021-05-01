BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Metro Police officer on Saturday night.
Shooting happened near Nolensville Pike and Concord Road around 7 p.m.
Metro Police released body camera video and a statement on the shooting on Sunday morning.
The TBI is leading the investigation into Saturday night's fatal shooting involving an MNPD SWAT officer in a wooded area in the 6700 block of Nolensville Pike. This critical incident briefing contains body camera video concerning the case. https://t.co/AY8L2JYmlg— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 2, 2021
News4 is working to gather further information at this time and will continue to update this story as it is available.
