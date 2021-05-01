Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Metro Police officer on Saturday night.

 

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Metro Police officer on Saturday night. 

Shooting happened near Nolensville Pike and Concord Road around 7 p.m.

Metro Police released body camera video and a statement on the shooting on Sunday morning.  

News4 is working to gather further information at this time and will continue to update this story as it is available.

 
 
 

