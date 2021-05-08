CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said an officer involved shooting occurred at 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening.
According to police, officers arrived at the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive where a female victim had been shot.
Police said that upon arriving at the scene, a male suspect opened fire, and the officers exchanged fire with the man.
The male suspect was hit during the exchange and police say that the suspect has succumbed to his injuries.
Police added that the Clarksville Police Department is awaiting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to respond and take over the investigation.
The female victim that has been shot was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.
Stay tuned with News4 for the ongoing investigation.
