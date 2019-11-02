DEXTER, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter Community in Calloway County.
A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person. Following an altercation with law enforcement, a male subject was fatally shot. Neither officer was injured during the altercation. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, November 3rd, in Madisonville, Kentucky. The names of the deceased and the officers involved are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, available for iPhone, iPad and Android.
