NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in North Nashville Wednesday morning.
Metro Police tells us at the scene that one person is in custody.
Investigators are reportedly searching for a gun near 18th Avenue North and Nubell Street.
The original 911 call was for a gunshot wound on McKinney Avenue around 5:45 a.m.
News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.