NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An officer is involved in a wreck affecting multiple lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 24 in Nashville.
The crash happened at approximately 4:30AM on I-24 eastbound, before the exit at mile 59 to Bell Road near Antioch.
The Metro officer was stopped for a crash ahead of him, and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The officer was able to walk away, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Outbound traffic heading away from Nashville was reduced to only one lane, and the westbound lanes heading toward Nashville were experiencing minimal slowing.
