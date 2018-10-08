NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials are investigating a minor crash involving a Metro police officer in north Nashville.
The collision happened at the intersection of Ed Temple Boulevard and Jefferson Street on Monday morning.
It's not clear if the officer was injured in the wreck.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
