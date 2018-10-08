officer involved crash

The officer's patrol car was damaged during the crash Monday morning. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials are investigating a minor crash involving a Metro police officer in north Nashville.

The collision happened at the intersection of Ed Temple Boulevard and Jefferson Street on Monday morning.

It's not clear if the officer was injured in the wreck.

