DICKSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on Sunday afternoon.
An officer involved crash closed the area at Beasley Drive and City Lake to investigate the crash.
Both the officer and the driver of a pickup truck are expected to be okay.
News4 will bring you more information as it is made available.
