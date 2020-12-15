NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a Metro Nashville police officer was sent to the hospital when a driver crashed into his cruiser on Tuesday, a Metro council member talked to NEWS4 about the traffic dangers many drivers face in a problematic area.

"It is a very challenging intersection there, and unfortunately, we now have an incident sort of one of the risks there," said Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell.

A driver hit metro Officer Jacob Ross' cruiser at the intersection of 2nd Ave S and the I-40 entrance ramp. He was attempting to go to another call on Tuesday morning.

Councilman O'Connell explained the area just off the entrance and exit ramps has seen several issues for drivers.

"People tend to come through there at high rates of speed. You're dealing with an interstate," he said.

That's in addition to confusing one-way streets going in and out of downtown and shortstop intersections nearby.

O'Connell, who represents the area, along with Councilman Colby Sledge, said several proposals had been made in recent years to make adjustments. Still, it takes money and prioritizing problem spots for traffic.

"We've got a lot of dangerous intersections," O'Connell said. "The hard part always is who's going to make the investment and prioritize that."

Money could potentially come down the line from Mayor Cooper's recently announced $1.6 billion Transportation Plan. The area could also be addressed in the future by a TDOT Inner Loop study.

Until then, O'Connell said our city's infrastructure comes with risks.

"Infrastructure that is failing Nashvillians can also wind up impairing our ability to deliver public safety," he said.

Metro Nashville Council discussed the Mayor's transportation plan at Tuesday evening's meeting.