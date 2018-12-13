officer-involved crash Nashville 12/13

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Nolensville Pike.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials say a police officer was injured in a crash in south Nashville on Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on Nolensville Pike near Timmons Street.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Lyft driver was in the southbound lanes when the officer crossed over and hit the driver head-on.

The officer's car then went up an embankment and hit a small tree. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Lyft driver did not have serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

