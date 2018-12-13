NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials say a police officer was injured in a crash in south Nashville on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened on Nolensville Pike near Timmons Street.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Lyft driver was in the southbound lanes when the officer crossed over and hit the driver head-on.
The officer's car then went up an embankment and hit a small tree. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Lyft driver did not have serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.