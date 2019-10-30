MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Officials are on the scene of an officer-involved crash on Myatt Drive and State Route 45 in Madison.
The officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck fled the scene.
I was just told the driver of the green truck ran from the scene. Police are looking for him now. The officer was taken to VUMC with non-life threatening injuries. @WSMV #breaking— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) October 30, 2019
Additional details about the crash are not yet available.
