NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is in the hospital in stable but critical condition after their police cruiser was t-boned early Tuesday morning.
The crash reportedly happened just before 6 a.m. on 2nd Avenue South near the I-40 Westbound ramp. The scene was cleared just after 8 a.m..
Police on scene say this was a crash involving a police officer.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 15, 2020
I’m told the officer was taken to the hospital @WSMV pic.twitter.com/PRQy3AoU2B
Officials told News4 at the scene that the Hermitage precinct officer was driving on the I-40 ramp en route to a crash call when he was struck on the passenger's side by another vehicle. The officer's car then rolled and hit a steel pole.
First responders said the officer's emergency lights were on when they arrived on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle did not have a license or insurance, and was arrested on scene. They are expected to face charges.
The driver and a passenger in the blue vehicle were not injured.
The officer involved was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable but critical condition.
