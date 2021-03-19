Officer Josh Baker involved in shooting

Police confirmed East Precinct Officer Josh Baker was shot in the parking lot of Brick Church Pike around 9:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman was also shot, police confirmed.

 Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The officer was released from the hospital on Friday after a shooting last week.

East Precinct Officer Josh Baker is out of Vanderbilt Medical Center on Friday, Metro Police said.

Baker, a 14-year veteran of Metro Police, conducted a traffic stop on March 12. A man who owned the vehicle had six outstanding drug warrants, police said. However, when Baker approached the car, 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert got out of the car.

olice released a video that showed the incident between Baker and Holbert escalated. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Holbert and Baker exchanged fire. Both suffered gunshot wounds. To see the footage, click here. (WARNING: The video is graphic and could be disturbing to some.)

Metro Police confirmed that Holbert was rushed to Skyline Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

TBI said the investigation into the shooting "remains active and ongoing."

 

