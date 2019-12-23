NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Metro Nashville police officer patrolling early Sunday morning was called over a fight on lower Broadway, where he himself was struck.
MNPD Lieutenant Rodgers was flagged down to a fight outside of Jason Aldeans bar at 305 Broadway, at approximately 2:30AM Sunday.
Police say Cameron Austin was yelling at the entrance of the bar, preventing people from entering or leaving the business. Police say he was yelling profanity continuously, and acting aggressively.
Lt. Rodgers advised the man he was a police officer, and that Austin needed to move away from the entrance. The man refused, and Lt. Rodgers attempted to take him into custody, but Austin pulled away and ran.
While Lt. Rodgers was interviewing people outside of the bar, one defendant, Jaquan Dunn, was standing with his back to the officer. Dunn was grabbed from behind by someone, and he then turned and hit Lt. Rodgers in the face.
After striking the Lieutenant, Dunn ran off up Broadway, towards 5th Avenue. Officers were able to take him into custody near 4th Avenue.
