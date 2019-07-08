NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Monday morning before the start of Officer John Anderson's visitation, Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson presented the late officer's family with MNPD's highest honor.
The Medal of Valor is Metro Nashville Police Department's highest honor, and was presented to Officer John Anderson's family ahead of the start of the visitation at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The department Tweeted the honor following a private presentation Monday morning.
Chief Steve Anderson has just presented the Medal of Valor, the MNPD's highest honor, to Officer John Anderson's family. pic.twitter.com/bEGoxuEF9M— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.