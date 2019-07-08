Anderson Medal of Valor

Metro Nashville Police Department's Medal of Valor presented to the family of fallen Officer John Anderson.

 MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Monday morning before the start of Officer John Anderson's visitation, Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson presented the late officer's family with MNPD's highest honor.

The Medal of Valor is Metro Nashville Police Department's highest honor, and was presented to Officer John Anderson's family ahead of the start of the visitation at Cornerstone Baptist Church. 

The department Tweeted the honor following a private presentation Monday morning.

