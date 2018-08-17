NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thomas Edison Elementary School is overflowing with supplies on Friday thanks to Office Depot.
The company had been collecting supplies for the school. Office Depot dropped them off to give to the kids on Friday.
Thousands of dollars worth of supplies lines the halls, a massive gift to the school.
“We may get a few donations, but we’ve never received anything like this,” said Thomas Edison Principal Kesha Walrond. “This is almost $4,000 and they’re still collecting.
“Our teachers spend a lot of money they don’t have to make sure students have what they need in the classroom, and parents do too, so this will take a huge burden off.”
The collections will continue through Sept. 27.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
