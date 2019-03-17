Submitted by a News4 Viewer whose privacy is being protected.

It was after 4 p.m. when the largest group of off-road vehicles were spotted on Charles E. Davis Blvd. from a Metro helicopter.

In the area of Harding Pike and Elysian Fields Road, a reported hit and run accident was caused by an ATV.

Officers reportedly were unable to stop the groups as they passed by them and unable to block them into a general area. Officers noted the riders were blocking lanes and ignoring traffic patterns and signals.

In addition to the off-road vehicles themselves, trucks that hauled the vehicles were awaiting in various locations to help those on the vehicles flee from encroaching officers. Our News4 crew was on scene as two people were detained and questioned after being spotted driving a truck with off-road vehicles in the back.

At least one unit was involved in an officer-involved wreck on Brick Church Pike, and another unit experienced a flat tire during the manhunt.

As soon as officers approached any area all afternoon, the vehicles would flee the scene. The North Precinct had the situation reportedly under control around 5:30 p.m. and any remaining groups since disappeared.

The FOP in an earlier statement to News4 about Saturday's incident where one Metro officer was dragged down Broadway in an attempt to stop the vehicle called their acts a "blantant disregard for the safety of our community and those who serve it" adding that "it cannot be tolerated."

The FOP has been critical of situations going on within Metro Police after the Daniel Hambrick shooting incident, the creation of the Community Oversight Board, and the report that Metro Police is short at least 100 officers.

Mayor David Briley has not yet made a public comment about the incidents and the FOP's comments, News4 reached out to Mayor Briley's Office and will update this story when a statement is released.

The FOP took to Twitter on Sunday night to address those on social media who blamed Officer John Bourque for grabbing the ATV during Saturday's incident posting a blurry video saying "Should we blame the officer for not laying down in front of the ATV now?"

