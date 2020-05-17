CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An off-duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was involved in a turkey hunting accident in Campbell County.
The TWRA says on Sunday before 10 a.m., a TWRA wildlife officer accidentally shot two other hunters while they were turkey hunting in the North Cumberland wildlife area near Norma Road.
Both victims were treated at UT Medical Center and have since been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
