NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper died Sunday evening in a crash in Nashville.
Trooper Aaron Rumford, 29, was killed when he was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with an Audi Q3 at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Portland Avenue.
Rumford was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was no injured.
Rumford began with THP in 2015 where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.
There was no indications of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate Rumford's speed may have been a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.