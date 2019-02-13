Three off-duty security guards stopped a man who walked into a Nashville restaurant with a knife.
They were eating lunch at Germantown Pub when it happened on Tuesday. The men saw the man pull out a knife and follow a bartender.
Robert Walker who is the co-owner of the pub remembers the man walking by him.
"Later on I thought, this guy could've stabbed me in the neck," Walker said.
Aaron Myers drew his gun. He's a co-owner of a private security firm called November Group.
"What went through your head when you saw him pull out this large knife?," News 4 asked.
"That he was going to kill the person in front of him," Myers said.
Myers said it looked like a fighting style knife. He has a concealed handgun carry permit and knew to act fast.
"I felt like we had already given him ample time to kind of contain himself and it was going south quickly," Myers said.
His training kicked in from his days as a marine and firefighter. It never got to the point of pulling the trigger at the pub.
Myers told the man to drop the knife and he did.
"There was a split second where I thought I was going to have to use deadly force," Myers said.
Until police got there, the men made sure he hasn't going anywhere.
"It does make you aware that you need to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings," Walker said.
"I was glad to be there. I'm glad it wasn't worse," Myers said.
Even though police were called, no one was arrested. Police couldn't say why.
In case you're wondering if off-duty security officers can have guns at the restaurant, Tennessee law allows it.
That's as long as someone has a concealed carry permit and isn't drinking.
