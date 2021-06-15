MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An off-duty police officer was arrested in a case of road rage in Murfreesboro on Sunday night, according to court documents.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Mathew Ward, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault for an incident on Interstate 24.
Deputies sad Ward and Ilya Kovalchuk were on the interstate when Ward displayed a police badge and signaled for Kovalchuk to slow down. Ward pursued the car at 120 mph on I-24 until both exited Medical Center Parkway and turned onto Silohill Lane.
According to the arrest report, both men exited their vehicles and Ward pointed a Glock handgun at Kovalchuk and ordered him to lay on the ground.
Ward, who lives in Murfreesboro, will appear in court on Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.