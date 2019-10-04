MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have arrested a man who followed and pointed a gun at teens who were knocking loudly on neighbors doors as a prank.
Investigators responded to the area of Sydney Terrace and Brisbane Lane around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and found multiple people standing in the roadway.
Police found out that a group of teens were knocking loudly on doors and running away. One of the residents, 43-year-old Jimmy Robinson, Jr. got into his car and began looking for the teens. Once he found them, he pulled out a gun and ordered two of the five teens out of their car.
Robinson was arrested and booked into Wilson County Jail on aggravated assault charges. A juvenile involved was charged with criminal tresspassing, and investigators also arrested 20-year-old James Davison for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Robinson is an EMT with the Nashville Fire Department, having joined the force in December 2018. Nashville Fire Department released a statement saying that Robinson has been assigned to alternate duties pending an investigation.
“We are aware of the charges against EMT Jimmy Robinson Jr. He is assigned to alternate duty in a non-safety related role pending an internal investigation. As part of our Civil Service process we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted."
