MT. JULIET (WSMV) - An off-duty Mt. Juliet officer, who just graduated from the TN Law Enforcement Training Academy this week, is being commended for helping a woman in a mental crisis in Williamson County.
Mt. Juliet Police says Officer Jordan Brown was riding motorcycles with his father Friday afternoon when he saw a woman standing in the middle of the Natchez Trace Bridge, grabbing the guardrail and looking over the edge.
Brown reportedly pulled over and spoke with the woman for quite awhile. He found out she was contemplating suicide and he persuaded her to walk away from the edge with him.
“Jordan graduated the police academy this week, and he is already a shining example of the work police officers do to save lives,” stated Chief James Hambrick. “I’m grateful that he was placed in that moment so he could intervene to help a fellow human being in distress.”
A deputy responded to the scene from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and ensured the woman received further care for her well-being, according to police.
If anyone is feeling tired or backed into the corner and need some help, they are encouraged to reach out: National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1(800)273-8255.
