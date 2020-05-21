NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An off-duty Metro Nashville Police officer was shot and injured near Ashland City, while the suspect has died after a pursuit ended on Interstate 440.
Police say Officer Darrell Osment was shot in the shoulder while walking his dog near the intersection of Pine Valley and Bull Run roads at around 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Officer Osment was off duty and in plain clothes when he was shot.
He is in stable condition and is a 13-year veteran of the MNPD, according to police.
Officer Osment says he was shot without any provocation or warning after he passed the gunman on the street.
The gunman who shot Officer Osment led officers on a pursuit through parts of North Nashville and even shot at an officer who tried to spike his tires.
The pursuit then ended on I-440 eastbound near Nolensville Pike where the gunman and three officers exchanged gunfire.
The gunman was killed at the scene on I-440. Police found his weapon near his car.
The gunman who shot Officer Osment led officers on a pursuit through parts of North Nashville, shooting at an officer who tried to spike his tires. The pursuit ended on I-440 east near Nolensville Pk. The gunman & officers exchanged shots. He is deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5HLZSvoTGZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 22, 2020
Officer Osment reports he was shot without provocation or warning after passing the gunman on the street. This is the suspect's weapon on I-440 at his car. Three MNPD officers were involved in the reported exchange of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/Fr4jVnSM5P— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 22, 2020
Traffic is being diverted in other directions at this time while police investigate.
The interstate is expected to open around 2 a.m.
News4 will continue to bring you all of the breaking updates as they are made available.
