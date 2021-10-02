NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An off-duty South Precinct Officer was injured Saturday morning after being struck by a driver that ran a red light.
Around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Elijah Dowling, 27, ran a red light at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road striking Officer Clayton Smith in his unmarked police car on his way home after a shift.
Smith, a three year veteran with MNPD, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is recovering from his injuries.
Dowling appeared to be impaired when officers arrived and a blood sample was taken to be analyzed. He has been charged with vehicular assault and DUI.
Bond was set at $5,000.
(0) comments
