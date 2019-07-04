NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Officer John Anderson was tragically killed Thursday, July 4, 2019, when his car was struck at a high rate of speed in an intersection. He joins a list of 40 other Nashville police officers since as early as 1875 that have also died in the line of duty.
A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the death of a Metro Police officer in a fiery crash downtown on Thursday morning.
According to the
Officer Down Memorial Page, the most recent officer death within Metro Nashville Police Department was in February 2017 when Officer Eric Wayne Mumaw drowned.
Records dating back to when Nashville City Police and MNPD were separate departments are featured on the site, including a bio of the officers and synopsis of each heroic incident.
Statistics show six officers previously died in an automobile crash within MNPD, three died after being struck by a vehicle, one had died from vehicular assault.
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, July 4, 2019
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Saturday, May 10, 2014
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Monday, July 19, 2004
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Saturday, December 8, 2001
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, May 14, 1998
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Friday, May 17, 1996
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, October 9, 1991
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, December 4, 1986
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, August 4, 1982
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, May 14, 1980
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Sunday, December 17, 1978
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, July 26, 1978
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Monday, February 23, 1976
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Tuesday, January 13, 1976
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Tuesday, November 6, 1973
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, May 2, 1968
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Sunday, March 17, 1968
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Tuesday, January 16, 1968
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Saturday, October 16, 1965
Metro Nashville Police Department
EOW: Thursday, September 26, 1963
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Saturday, July 3, 1943
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Thursday, June 25, 1942
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Saturday, April 15, 1939
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Friday, March 20, 1936
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Tuesday, May 7, 1935
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Saturday, March 17, 1934
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Monday, September 25, 1933
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Saturday, May 9, 1931
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, November 12, 1924
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Monday, August 4, 1924
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Thursday, July 21, 1921
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Tuesday, September 24, 1918
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, July 12, 1916
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Sunday, December 12, 1915
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Thursday, March 5, 1914
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Wednesday, March 4, 1914
Nashville City Police Department
EOW: Monday, December 7, 1903
