NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Officer John Anderson was tragically killed Thursday, July 4, 2019, when his car was struck at a high rate of speed in an intersection. He joins a list of 40 other Nashville police officers since as early as 1875 that have also died in the line of duty.

Metro Police officer dead, suspect in custody after fiery crash in East Nashville A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the death of a Metro Police officer in a fiery crash downtown on Thursday morning.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the most recent officer death within Metro Nashville Police Department was in February 2017 when Officer Eric Wayne Mumaw drowned.

Records dating back to when Nashville City Police and MNPD were separate departments are featured on the site, including a bio of the officers and synopsis of each heroic incident.

Statistics show six officers previously died in an automobile crash within MNPD, three died after being struck by a vehicle, one had died from vehicular assault.