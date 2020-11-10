Nearly five months after a Brentwood Police Officer was killed in crash, he is receiving a big honor for his service.

The Brentwood Exchange Club awarded fallen Officer Destin Legieza as their 2020 officer of the year award winner.

His wife heather and his parents were in attendance on Tuesday morning to accept the award.

Chief Jeff Hughes called Legieza "a public servant who patrolled with a positive attitude and fairness."

Legieza was killed when a woman was driving in the wrong lane on Franklin Road in June.

Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide.

 

