BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Nearly five months after a Brentwood Police Officer was killed in crash, he is receiving a big honor for his service.
The Brentwood Exchange Club awarded fallen Officer Destin Legieza as their 2020 officer of the year award winner.
His wife heather and his parents were in attendance on Tuesday morning to accept the award.
Chief Jeff Hughes called Legieza "a public servant who patrolled with a positive attitude and fairness."
pic.twitter.com/3kOWU1B8bd— Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) November 10, 2020
Legieza was killed when a woman was driving in the wrong lane on Franklin Road in June.
Police have identified the Brentwood officer killed in a two-car crash that happened on Franklin Road on Thursday morning.
Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide.
The woman driving the car that crossed the center line and killed a Brentwood Police officer had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.
