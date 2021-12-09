NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday afternoon, the Office of Emergency Management will be testing the tornado sirens in the Cane Ridge area.
The department says this is only a test and is not a warning of severe weather.
Community Alert: Tornado Siren Test in Cane Ridge https://t.co/VhHbLMgezB pic.twitter.com/GT2PwIxkMJ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.