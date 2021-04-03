NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced today that their testing of emergency sirens was successful.

OEM said that their monthly siren test conducted this morning successfully tested all sirens with no reported failures to their system.

Last month, a tornado warning went into effect for Davidson County and multiple alarms failed to initially activate. OEM officials confirmed that there were 18 siren sites that had failed.

Tornado sirens initially failed in Nashville The Nashville Emergency Management did confirm there was an issue with the initial tornado siren warning that went out in Davidson County.

Surrounding neighbors told News4 that they were terrified and hoped the sirens would be fixed soon.