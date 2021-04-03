Tornado warning sirens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced today that their testing of emergency sirens was successful. 

OEM said that their monthly siren test conducted this morning successfully tested all sirens with no reported failures to their system.

Last month, a tornado warning went into effect for Davidson County and multiple alarms failed to initially activate. OEM officials confirmed that there were 18 siren sites that had failed.

Surrounding neighbors told News4 that they were terrified and hoped the sirens would be fixed soon. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.