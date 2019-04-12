NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several people reported getting sick after smelling a foul odor at the Vanderbilt Access Center near The Mall at Green Hills.
The Nashville Fire Department responded to 3841 Green Hills Village Dr. after receiving a report of people feeling ill.
There was a concern that it was due to a gas leak, but fire officials said the smell emanated from the sewer system.
Firefighters ventilated the building and people were allowed back in.
The incident at Greenhills Mall is not a gas leak. It is involving the sewer system. We are ventilating the building and will allow people back in shortly.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 12, 2019
