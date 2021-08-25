WAVERLY, TENN. (WSMV) - O'Charley's restaurant is working with the community to make sure everyone is fed following the deadly floods that swept through the area over the weekend.
Beginning at Noon on Wednesday, first responders and community members can stop by for burgers and bottles of water which will be served until it is gone.
The truck will be serving food at the first responder staging area at Dollar Tree at 515 W. Main Street in Waverly.
