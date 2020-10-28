Oakland High School moves to distance learning after students quarantine due to COVID concerns

A third high school in Rutherford County has moved to virtual learning in the last week. 

Students at Oakland High School will be remote learning starting on Thursday. The remote learning will continue through Monday, according to Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans. 

Students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4. 

"The school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine, but the main factor for this temporary closure is the school substitute teacher fill rate, which is currently only 44%. So the school is closing for a few days to allow time for recovery," Evans said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Oakland High School will be "thoroughly cleaned" during the closure, Evans said. 

"We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances," Evans said. 

The closure of Oakland High School comes after the closure of Stewart's Creek and Rockvale. 

More information is expected to be released by the Oakland High School principal this week. 

 

