FDA calls meeting of its advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters

The US Food and Drug Administration says its called a meeting of its vaccine advisers for September 17 to discuss booster doses of coronavirus vaccine, and pictured, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Pennsylvania, on Aug. 25.

 Hannah Beier/Bloomberg/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - The New York Times puts Tennessee at the top of the list for most cases per 100,000 residents.

Tennessee is averaging around 10,900 cases a day. That’s about 160 cases for every 100,000 people. That is the highest ratio of all 50 states.

Friday was a high number of COVID cases in Tennessee. More than 15,000 new cases were added to the Tennessee tally. That was the highest one-day case count since the start of the pandemic.

To learn more about the New York Times report, click here.

 

