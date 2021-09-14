NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - The New York Times puts Tennessee at the top of the list for most cases per 100,000 residents.
Tennessee is averaging around 10,900 cases a day. That’s about 160 cases for every 100,000 people. That is the highest ratio of all 50 states.
Friday was a high number of COVID cases in Tennessee. More than 15,000 new cases were added to the Tennessee tally. That was the highest one-day case count since the start of the pandemic.
To learn more about the New York Times report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.