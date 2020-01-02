NEW YORK (WSMV) - Michael Reynolds, the NYPD officer who was arrested for assault and trespassing during a July 2018 vacation to Nashville, has resigned, according to NYPD.
This comes a day after activists gathered in front of NYPD headquarters at One Police Plaza and called for Reynolds to be fired.
“Michael Reynolds was informed on December 30 that he was to report to Police Headquarters for the commencement of his official disciplinary process on January 2. Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately," said NYPD's Acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye in a statement. "He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers.”
Reynolds was found guilty of three counts of assault with fear of bodily injury and one count of aggravated criminal trespassing for an incident that happened early in the morning on July 9, 2018. After a night of drinking on Broadway, Reynolds broke into the house of 42-year-old Conese Halliburton, who was home with her four sons. Reynolds was staying in an Airbnb on the same street as Halliburton's home.
According to Halliburton's testimony, Reynolds threatened to shoot Halliburton and her family, and also called them the n-word. Halliburton is black.
In security video from a neighbor's home, you can hear a man—identified as Reynolds—yell "I'll break every f---ing bone in your f---ing neck."
In court, Reynolds admitted to drinking too much and said he had little to no memory of the incident. He also said he had no reason not to believe Halliburton's testimony. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Halliburton's attorney Daniel Horwitz released the following statement after Reynolds resigned:
Ms. Halliburton appreciates the outpouring of support on her behalf, and she is relieved that ex-officer Reynolds will never be able to abuse his authority as a law enforcement official ever again.https://t.co/WITq4FHCYK
— Daniel A. Horwitz (@Scot_Blog) January 2, 2020
Horwitz added that he is not done with this case. He noted that two men in Reynolds' vacation group were also NYPD officers who engaged in "substantial misconduct." According to court documents obtained by News4, Halliburton's neighbor testified that the morning after the assault, another NYPD officer in Reynolds' group said, "Look, we're just a couple cops trying to have a good time."
When Halliburton said she wanted the other officers arrested as well, they reportedly laughed and told her they had immunity.
Those officers had vacation days taken away from them as punishment, according to Reynolds' testimony.
