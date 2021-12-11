BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO, WSMV) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bowling Green, KY, causing major damage in the area and killing at least one person.
NWS said the tornado was an EF-3 based on damage and wind likely reached 150mph. Crews are still evaluating the damage
We can confirm a strong tornado in Bowling Green with at least EF-2 damage and estimated wind speeds 120 mph. Our team is still surveying the damage. #kywx— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 11, 2021
Western Kentucky University sent a letter out to its student body Saturday morning. The NBC station in Bowling Green confirmed that a relative of a WKU student died due to the storms.
School president Timothy Caboni said that while the school kept every student on campus safe from the storms, a young man died in the storms in an off-campus residence.
The Bowling Green area saw significant damage after an EF-2 tornado moved through the area in the early morning hours.
South Warren High School set up shelter for anyone in the area. They should be opening up that facility within the next hour.
According to Western Kentucky University, emergency crews are assessing significant storm damage and the university is in contact with all residential staff.
Bowling Green Police say all agencies in the city and county are responding to damage at this time.
Police say several warehouses at the Industrial Park are “completely collapsed.” Power is out at the park which makes it difficult to see anything at this time.
According to Bowling Green Police, they are currently working numerous reports of building collapses, gas leaks, and extractions in the city due to the tornado and severe weather. All city crews are working to clear the debris in the roadway. WKU will NOT hold commencement ceremonies Saturday, December 11. Officials will work to reschedule graduation.
14,000 BGMU customers were out of power in the city.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green is currently experiencing a telephone outage. Patients are safe and EMS is responding to emergency calls.
Jordan Smith, a resident who lives on Hillridge Court said apartments there are completely destroyed.
“A ton of people are going around trying to help others. I live here. My place is destroyed. I cannot find my car,” said Smith.
WBKO Sports Reporter Mohammad Ahmad experienced significant damage to his own apartment near Russellville Road.
Officials are warning the public to NOT drive around to assess the damage. Power lines are down and dangerous, it’s raining, it is extremely dark out there, and people do not need to be getting in the way of the emergency crews who are out doing their jobs. Please stay inside and stay safe.
