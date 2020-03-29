NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service will survey areas on the Cumberland Plateau for possible tornadoes that occurred early Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service will send a survey team to White and Cumberland counties on Monday to determine whether damage reported there was from a tornado or straight-line winds. Significant damage was reported in those counties from the overnight storms.
There was a report of one injury in Cumberland County after a tree fell through a RV at Deer Run RV Park.
A structure at a sports field at Webb School in Bell Buckle in Bedford County also sustained damage from the overnight storms.
Storm damage was also reported in several counties including Lawrence County, Marshall County, Cannon County, Franklin County, Moore County and Warren County from the storms overnight.
