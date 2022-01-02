HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The tornado that struck Hopkinsville, Kentucky Saturday is estimated to be an EF-2.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the tornado is estimated to have had peak wind near 115 mph and a path width of 125 yards.
The survey is still ongoing, and more details will be provided.
