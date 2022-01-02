HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The tornado that struck Hopkinsville, Kentucky Saturday is estimated to be an EF-2.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the tornado is estimated to have had peak wind near 115 mph and a path width of 125 yards.

Additionally, the Louisville National Weather Service has confirmed seven other tornadoes in Kentucky counties. Taylor, Madison, Marion, and Barren all had reports of damage from EF-1 tornadoes. Warren and Hart counties are reported to have had damage from EF-0 tornadoes.

Also, a EF-1 tornado that travelled from Todd County into Logan.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear plans to visit Christian County at 9 a.m. and Graves County at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to survey the damage. He will be at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center and the CFSB in Mayfield.

The survey is still ongoing, and more details will be provided.