You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS: Likely 10 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Several buildings in Sumner County were damaged by this morning's storms.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said that it’s likely that at least 10 tornadoes touched down Tuesday morning across Middle Tennessee.

Several of the tornadoes were likely embedded in straight-line winds. It will take several days to survey the sites.

The probable tornadoes were located in Bedford, Cheatham, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Jackson, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and White counties.

Storms left a path of destruction across Middle Tennessee early this morning.

Most of the tornadoes were likely EF-0 based on photos and damage reports received by the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning for several Midstate counties, including Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, Robertson, DeKalb, Putnam, Cumberland, White, Lincoln, Trousdale and Macon. All the warnings had expired by 9 a.m.

Video and radar imaging appeared to show a tornado forming in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Shannon Anderson submitted a video of a possible tornado in Gallatin this morning.

Damage was reported to the baseball and softball fields at Wilson Central High School. Fencing and scoreboards were toppled by high winds on Tuesday morning.

Wilson Central High School damage

High winds caused substantial damage to baseball and soccer fields at Wilson Central High School.

One person reportedly died as a result of the severe weather in Tennessee on Tuesday morning. Weakley County EMA says a 49-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Dresden. 

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to support statewide severe weather efforts.

A number of downed trees and power lines in the Goodlettsville area.

TEMA reports 31,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown. Damage assessments are ongoing.

Damage was reported in Trousdale County where storms demolished a tobacco and hay barn.

Storm damage in Trousdale County has demolished a tobacco and hay barn.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is assisting with debris removal in Weakley County and along Highway 56 in DeKalb County.

Storm Coverage, Damage in Southern Kentucky & Middle Tennessee 5/4/21

 
 
1 of 33

Follow News4 and 4WARN Weather as we continue to cover the severe weather in Middle Tennessee. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.