NWS: Likely 10 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said that it’s likely that at least 10 tornadoes touched down Tuesday morning across Middle Tennessee.

Several of the tornadoes were likely embedded in straight-line winds. It will take several days to survey the sites.

The probable tornadoes were located in Bedford, Cheatham, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Jackson, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and White counties.

Most of the tornadoes were likely EF-0 based on photos and damage reports received by the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning for several Midstate counties, including Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, Robertson, DeKalb, Putnam, Cumberland, White, Lincoln, Trousdale and Macon. All the warnings had expired by 9 a.m.

Video and radar imaging appeared to show a tornado forming in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Damage was reported to the baseball and softball fields at Wilson Central High School. Fencing and scoreboards were toppled by high winds on Tuesday morning.

One person reportedly died as a result of the severe weather in Tennessee on Tuesday morning. Weakley County EMA says a 49-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Dresden.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to support statewide severe weather efforts.

TEMA reports 31,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown. Damage assessments are ongoing.

Reported power outages in Tennessee As of 8 a.m., Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported 31,000 customers were without power statewide. 3,700 in Davidson County

300 in Hickman County

300 in Lake County

1,800 in Macon County

1,700 in Maury County

800 in Marshall County

2,000 in Montgomery County

5,000 in Obion County

1,800 in Robertson County

4,300 in Sumner County

1,900 in Stewart County

2,300 in Trousdale County

Damage was reported in Trousdale County where storms demolished a tobacco and hay barn.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is assisting with debris removal in Weakley County and along Highway 56 in DeKalb County.

