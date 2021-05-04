NWS: Likely 10 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said that it’s likely that at least 10 tornadoes touched down Tuesday morning across Middle Tennessee.
Several of the tornadoes were likely embedded in straight-line winds. It will take several days to survey the sites.
The probable tornadoes were located in Bedford, Cheatham, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Jackson, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and White counties.
Most of the tornadoes were likely EF-0 based on photos and damage reports received by the National Weather Service.
Tornado warnings were issued Tuesday morning for several Midstate counties, including Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, Robertson, DeKalb, Putnam, Cumberland, White, Lincoln, Trousdale and Macon. All the warnings had expired by 9 a.m.
Video and radar imaging appeared to show a tornado forming in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Damage was reported to the baseball and softball fields at Wilson Central High School. Fencing and scoreboards were toppled by high winds on Tuesday morning.
One person reportedly died as a result of the severe weather in Tennessee on Tuesday morning. Weakley County EMA says a 49-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Dresden.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to support statewide severe weather efforts.
TEMA reports 31,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown. Damage assessments are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.